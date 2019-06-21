Kentucky residents will be affected by many new laws that will begin next week.

The new laws and regulations were approved by the latest session of the Kentucky General Assembly, and require 90-days from adjournment to start.

A major new law starting on Thursday will be ability for all residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

Senate Bill 150 will allow residents age 21 and over, who are legally eligible to possess a firearm, to carry a concealed weapon in the same location as those with valid state license.

Another new law, called the campus free speech bill, will require the state’s public universities to affirm they are not suppressing speech because it’s deemed “offensive, unwise, disagreeable, conservative, liberal, traditional or radical.”

The bill also expands areas known as “free speech zones” on many campuses to any accessible, open, outdoor venue.