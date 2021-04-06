No property tax increase in Dresden next year; garbage fees being reduced

Dresden city residents will not see a property tax rate increase next year and will see their monthly garbage fees reduced.

Monday night, the Dresden City Board passed the first reading of the fiscal year 2022 budget with the tax rate remaining $1.48 per $100 of assessed property.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn…

(AUDIO)

Mayor Washburn also announced the City of Dresden will be reducing monthly garbage fees by $1.65 for residential and commercial pickup as well as reducing commercial dumpster rates for businesses for next year.