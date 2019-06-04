There is no property tax increase for the City of Martin in the proposed 2019-20 budget.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige went over the budget highlights with the Board of Alderman during the city board’s informal meeting Tuesday night.

The budget contains no property tax increase, but citizens will see a two percent increase in water and sewer and a two percent increase in solid waste.

The budget also includes a two percent pay increase for city employees.

The Martin City Board will have the first reading of the proposed budget Monday night and the second and final reading in a special called meeting June 28th.