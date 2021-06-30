No property tax rate increase for City of Martin in 2022

Martin citizens won’t see a property tax increase in the next year after the Martin City Board passed the final reading of the fiscal year 2022 budget.

In a special-called meeting Wednesday, the board voted unanimously to pass the $22 million budget, keeping the tax rate at $1.75 per $100 assessed value.

The City of Martin has raised property taxes only once in the last 19 years, and that occurred last year when the Board voted to raise taxes 35 cents due to lost sales tax revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.