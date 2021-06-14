No property tax rate increase proposed for City of Martin in 2022

There’s no property tax rate increase proposed in next year’s budget for the City of Martin.

The Martin City Board met Monday night and passed the first reading of the $22 million Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which keeps the tax rate the same as last year.

The City of Martin has raised property taxes only once in the last 19 years, and that occurred last year when the Board voted to raise taxes 35 cents due to lost sales tax revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Martin City Board will hold a public hearing and the second and final reading of the 2022 budget June 30th at noon in the Martin City Courtroom.