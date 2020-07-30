There will not be a tax rate increase for Weakley County in the next year.

The Weakley County Commission met Thursday night and voted to leave the tax rate at $1.97 per $100 dollars assessed property.

Finance, Ways, and Means Chairman Eric Owen, of Gleason, tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

In other business last night, the County Commission reappointed Ricky Cobb as the Veterans Service Officer; Ray Wiggington as Public Safety Officer; Rick Workman as County Coroner, and Dr. Walter Fletcher as the Medical Examiner.

The Commission also made the new appointment of Jennifer Branscum to the Everett-Stewart Regional Airport Board, and reappointed Wayne McCreight and Roger Donaldson.