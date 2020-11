No tickets will be sold at the gate for Dresden High School’s basketball games Monday and Tuesday nights.

Players, cheerleaders, and students can purchase tickets Thursday in the school office.

Tickets for Monday and Tuesday night will go on sale for the public Friday from 9:00 to 1:30 in the school office.

Tickets are $6 dollars, cash only.

Dresden is scheduled to host Huntingdon Monday night and McKenzie Tuesday night.