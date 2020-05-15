For the first time in 20 years, Triple-A will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast.

Triple-A officials say the accuracy of the annual forecast, which estimates the number of people traveling over the holiday weekend, has been undermined by COVID-19.

Reports suggest fewer people will hit the road compared to years past, for what is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season.

Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend, which was the second-highest travel volume on record since Triple-A began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000.

Paula Twidale, senior vice president of Triple-A Travel, said with social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.