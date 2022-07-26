No Vaccinations Means Goldschmidt, Arenado and Romine Absence Against Toronto Blue Jays

The St. Louis Cardinals begin a two game interleague series in Canada tonight, and three players will not be making the trip.

All-Star selections Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, along with catcher Austin Romine have been placed on the Major League Baseball restricted list.

The players will not take part in the series against the Toronto Blue Jays, because of the federal vaccine mandate for anyone entering the country.

To be eligible to cross the Canadian border to play baseball at the Rogers Centre, major league players, coaches and staff need one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 14 days prior to traveling.

Arenado will forfeit almost $385,000 of his $35 million dollar annual salary for the two missed games, while Goldschmidt will lose just over $285,000 of a contract that pays him $26 million in 2022.

Relief pitcher Johan Oviedo is also currently ineligible travel to Canada, because of an expired Cuban passport, and might not be able to make the trip.