Nominations being accepted for Martin Beautiful Awards

The Martin Beautiful Committee is now accepting nomination for the 2021 Martin Beautiful Awards.

Awards are given to owners who have demonstrated the greatest efforts to beautify their property during the

year.

The award categories include the following: churches, residences (two winners will be selected), multiple residences, business/commercial, and adopt-a-site. Nominations of Martin Sites can be made to anyone in the community and landscape in the front and backyards is to be considered, not the architecture.

A committee or third party is welcome to make nominations. Last year’s winners are ineligible.

The property with the majority of Martin Beautiful Committee votes in its category will be selected as a winner.

Nominations can be made by phone by leaving a message at 731-588-2507 or by email at info@cityofmartin.net.

Please include the address, owner’s name, and a phone number if possible. The deadline for award submissions will be June 25, 2021.

The Martin Beautiful Committee will judge the nominated sites between June 25-July 19, 2021.

Winners will be announced following the decision via local media and recognized at the Mayor’s Luncheon at the Tennessee Soybean Festival.

Winners for 2020: