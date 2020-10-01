Nominations for awards for the upcoming Obion County Chamber of Commerce banquet are due on Friday.

This years banquet will be held in an on-line format on Thursday, October 22nd.

The guest speaker for the event will be Tennessee Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lisa Piercey.

Ten awards will be presented to community businesses, industries and individuals, for achievement made in the community over the past year.

The awards include Industry, Business and Small Business of the Year, Ag Business of the Year, Board Member of the Year, and the Champion of Heath Award that exemplified stellar response to COVID-19.

Nominations for awards must be submitted by Friday to the Obion County Chamber of Commerce Office in Union City.