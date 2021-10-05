October 5, 2021
Northern Kentucky man charged with trying to sell meth in Weakley County

A Northern Kentucky man is in the Weakley County Jail after being arrested trying to sell meth at a motel in Martin.

Thirty-nine-year-old Aaron Lloyd Woody, of Cynthiana, Kentucky, north of Lexington, was arrested Wednesday by Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigator Neil Cantrell while serving a search warrant at the Len Haven Motel on Elm Street.

According to the arrest report, investigators had prior knowledge that Woody had meth inside a safe in his vehicle and during a search, found the safe, which contained nearly 17-and-a-half ounces of methamphetamine.

The safe also contained two loaded handguns, digital scales, and a glass smoking pipe.

Investigators also found $842 in denominations investigators say is consistent with drug sales.

Woody is charged with Manufacture, Delivery, or Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon during a Felony, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

