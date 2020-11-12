Members of a special unit at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville were honored this week.

Staff at the facility paused to give thanks to the military veterans housed at the NWCX Site 2 Veterans Unit.

Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Tylee Tracer says many of the NWCX staff members came together to host a fish fry for the men with the staff donating food, preparing the meal, and serving the veterans.

Correctional Officer Cornelius Hughes donated several pounds of fish he caught from Reelfoot Lake.

“On my days off I like to fish and I wanted to donate the fish I caught because it’s for a good cause. I appreciate the veterans,” said Hughes. “I’ve worked for TDOC for 11 years and usually work the night shift, but I wanted to come in today to show my gratitude for their service to our country and to help cook the meal.”

Associate Warden of Treatment Steve Jones, who also helped cook the meal and donate supplies, said the veterans were very excited about the fish fry. “We’ve cooked other meals for them in the past, so we asked them if they’d like us to cook again and fish is what they wanted. They really enjoyed the food” said Jones.

Other food items donated for the meal included homemade pecan squares from Veterans Unit Counselor Stephanie Bunch, the Veterans Unit Counselor West Region Correctional Administrator of Rehabilitation April Buckner made a cake for the event.