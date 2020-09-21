A group of Northwest Correctional Complex inmates have raised more than $1,400 to help local children in need.

Department of Correction spokesperson Tylee Tracer says the inmates heard about children experiencing food shortage at home due to COVID-19 and decided to donate money from their inmate trust fund accounts to help feed children in the Lake County area.

Tracer says their combined donations during the entire month of August raised $1,437 for the Lake County School System Backpack Buddies program.

The inmates are hoping to make charitable donations to support worthy causes at least twice each year.