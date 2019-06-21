Northwest Tennessee authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for multiple thefts in Carroll, Henry, and Weakley counties.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says 32-year-old Billy Andrew Smothers, of Huntingdon, has active arrest warrants from Carroll County for stealing a vehicle and an active federal arrest warrant.

Smothers is also a person of interest in cases in Weakley County involving a residential break in and gun theft, the theft of a vehicle from a car dealership in Martin and the theft of a goose-neck trailer from Dresden.

Captain McGowan says Smothers is also a person of interest in Henry County for the theft of a vehicle and a cattle trailer.

Anyone with information about Smothers location is asked to call the Weakley County, Carroll County, or Henry County Sheriff’s Offices.