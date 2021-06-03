Northwest Tennessee Blood Donor Could Win New Car

LIFELINE Blood Services has partnered with Joe Mahan Ford to help blood donor participation.

From now thru September the 6th, anyone who gives blood with LIFELINE will be registered to win a 2019 Ford EcoSport vehicle.

Caitlin Roach, with LIFELINE, said blood supplies remain in critical need in northwest Tennessee.

As COVID numbers have plummeted, many area blood drives have now been scheduled to help fill the blood supplies.

On Thursday, donors can give from 11:00 until 4:30 at First Citizens National Bank in Dyersburg, and from 9:00 until 6:00 at the All-American Theme Drive in Jackson.

On Friday, blood donors can give from 12:30 until 5:30 at First Community Bank in Dresden.

LIFELINE provides blood services to 20 West Tennessee counties, including 17 hospitals and 14 emergency helicopter service locations.