The Tennessee Department of Health released updated COVID-19 numbers for the state and local counties on Sunday.

Reports showed 40,525 active cases statewide, with 89-percent of all positive cases since February now deemed as recovered.

The latest report also indicated 4,554 deaths have been attributed to those who had tested positive, which is one-percent of the total accumulated cases statewide.

As of Sunday, Obion County was reported with 321 active cases and 51 deaths.

Weakley County showed 184 active cases with 37 deaths.

Gibson County had the highest local numbers with 384 active cases and 65 deaths, Dyer County 246 active and 51 deaths, and Carroll County with 232 and 34 deaths.

The lowest local numbers came in Lake County with 47 active cases of the virus and six deaths.