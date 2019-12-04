Woman’s high school basketball scores:
East Nashville 82, Mt. Juliet 65.
Hume-Fogg 41, John Overton 18.
Richland 59, Cornersville 25.
Henry County 84, Springfield 50.
Spring Hill 50, Hickman County 44.
Summit 45, Rockvale 27.
Oakland 61, Cane Ridge 40.
Crockett County 39, Munford 22.
Gibson County 49, Dresden 45.
Obion County 44, South Fulton 19.
Westview 50, Union City 25.
Hardin County 53, Lexington 43.
Arlington 70, Collierville 47.
B.T Washington 64, Douglass 28.
Men’s high school basketball scores:
Crockett County 60, Munford 37.
Gibson County 61, Dresden 37.
Obion County 73, South Fulton, 55.
Union City 64, Westview 58.
McNairy Central 54, Middleton 53.
Bradford 63, Milan 55.