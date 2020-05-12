Northwest Tennessee native Brandon O. Gibson is the next Chief Operating Officer for the State of Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee announced Tuesday that Gibson will replace Butch Eley as COO following Eley’s appointment as Commissioner of Finance & Administration.

Gibson had previously been serving as Senior Advisor to the Governor.

Prior to joining Governor Lee’s administration, Gibson served on the Tennessee Court of Appeals for over four years after being appointed to the court by Governor Bill Haslam. Prior to her service on the court, she practiced law in West Tennessee.

A native of Dyersburg, Gibson earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in agribusiness from Mississippi State University and her law degree from Southern Methodist University.

She and her husband are the parents of one daughter and live on a farm in Crockett County.