Notre Dame transfer QB Buchner commits to Alabama

Notre Dame transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner has committed to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Buchner announced his decision in a Twitter post. Entering his third college season, Buchner began last year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback.

He hurt his shoulder in Week 2 and missed the rest of the regular season, but returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina.

Alabama completed spring practice last weekend with no clear front-runner in a quarterback competition, including third-year player Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson, and two freshmen.

(Associated Press)