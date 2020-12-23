Unemployment for the month of November dropped in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties.

Unemployment rates in 41 counties are now less than five-percent with 54 counties recording rates of five-percent or higher for the month.

Lake County reported the state’s highest unemployment rate for November at 8.1-percent.

Northwest Tennessee had two counties with unemployment rates under five percent with Crockett County’s November jobless rate at 4.5-percent and Weakley County at 4.7.

Elsewhere, Gibson County was at 5.4, Henry County 5.5, Carroll County 5.6, Dyer County 5.7, Benton County 5.8, and Obion County’s November unemployment was 5.9-percent.

Statewide, Tennessee experienced significantly lower unemployment during the month. The preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November is 5.3-percent, a two percentage point drop from October’s revised rate of 7.3-percent.