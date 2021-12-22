December 23, 2021
November unemployment numbers drop in most counties

The employment situation improved in a majority of Tennessee’s counties last month, with 85 counties recording lower unemployment rates in November, while five counties saw no movement with their rates, and the remaining five counties experienced a slight increase in unemployment.

Crockett County’s 2.7% was the lowest unemployment rate in West Tennessee, followed by Weakley County at 2.9%.

Gibson County’s November jobless rate was 3.1%, Carroll County at 3.2%, Henry County at 3.4%, Dyer and Obion Counties at 3.6%, and Benton County at 3.7%.

Lake County’s 4.5% unemployment rate was the fifth-highest in the state.

Statewide, Tennessee experienced lower unemployment for the sixth consecutive month.

