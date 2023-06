Denver Nuggets assistant coach and Dresden native, Popeye Jones, appeared on WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” Monday and talked with Paul Tinkle and Westview Softball Coach Craig Rogers about the NBA Finals before Game 5 in Denver Monday night.

(AUDIO-Part 1)

(AUDIO-Part 2)

The Nuggets lead the Miami Heat 3-1 in the best of seven series.