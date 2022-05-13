May 13, 2022
Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

FILE – RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the death of a patient, listens to the opening statements during her trial at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Nurses planned to protest on Friday, May 13, morning outside the courtroom where Vaught was scheduled to be sentenced for the death of a patient. Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect of an impaired adult after she accidentally administered the wrong medication. She faces up to eight years in prison. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

By TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of health care workers are protesting outside a Nashville courthouse where a former Tennessee nurse faces up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient.

RaDonda Vaught was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in March after she accidentally administered the wrong medication.

At minimum, the judge could give her a suspended sentence on Friday.

Her conviction is a rallying point for nurses frustrated by poor working conditions made worse by the pandemic.

Some have left bedside nursing and others have left the profession altogether, saying the risk of going to prison for a mistake has made nursing intolerable.

 

