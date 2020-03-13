Due to the safety of their residents, officials at the Obion County Nursing Home are restricting individuals from entering the building.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, nursing home Administrator Tom Reddick said the possibility of spreading the coronavirus was the reason for the action.

Reddick said studies have shown that elderly individuals have the most dangerous reactions to the virus.

As far as a time period for the visitation restrictions at the facility, Reddick said a specific date would purely be speculation at this point.