NWCX PAIICE program making positive changes in the community

A change organization called Prisoners Actively Involved In Community Endeavors (PAIICE) is an inmate organization housed at Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) in Tiptonville that was formed in 1985, with the purpose to work for the betterment of the inner-community and create positive interactions with the free-world community.

Department of Correction spokesperson Tylee Tracer says the inmate organization runs like a well-oiled machine with by-laws and constitutions in place. The men are proud of what they have created and have high hopes to make an impact, not only with the inmate community, but also reaching the local youth.

PAIICE began reaching out to troubled youth through its “Don’t Follow Me” program, designed for members to speak to colleges, high schools, churches and other at-risk groups. In the PAIICE handbook, Don’t Follow Me is described as a crime prevention program that was created in direct response to the growing number of youths that are falling through the cracks and are an increased risk of incarceration. The educational program is positioned to be most accessible to young people who otherwise would be swept into frequent school detention, alternative school or the juvenile court system.

“We started the ‘Don’t Follow Me Program’ because we wanted to share our experiences with the kids, so they don’t follow our path,” said Howard, a long-time PAIICE member. “This program helps someone else and also helps me better myself. I am an example to the youth, to show there is a different and better way to go in life than the way I went.”

NWCX staff sponsor Jason Daniel chalks that up the success of the organization to the emphasis of it being a brotherhood. “This is a Christian based organization and a brotherhood for these guys. They are making a difference here at the institution and in the community. If they can help one kid change their path, then all the work is worth it.”

Daniel said many schools and other groups have taken advantage of this unique opportunity over the years, even some traveling from other states. If your organization would benefit from participating in the Don’t Follow Me PAIICE program, please contact Jason Daniel at [email protected]