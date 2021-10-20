NWS to announce winter outlook Thursday morning

Officials with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service, will announce their winter outlook at 10:00 Thursday morning.

During the virtual webinar, NOAA forecasters will discuss what we can expect December through February.

Gary Woodall, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Memphis, says a weak La Nina is forecast for this winter, so we’ll see how that affects our Ken-Tenn weather.