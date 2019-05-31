The Oak Ridge Boys and Dennis DeYoung of the band Styx will headline the entertainment at this September’s Tennessee Soybean Festival.

The Oak Ridge Boys will perform Friday, September 6th on the main stage at Festival Park, with Dennis DeYoung and the Music of Styx performing Saturday, September 7th.

Also performing at this year’s Soybean Festival are country acts Runaway June and Walker Hayes on Thursday September 5th.

Beatles tribute band The Beatles Return perform on Sunday, September 1st, with Eagles tribute band, Seven Bridges, performing on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Bethel Renaissance Choir will also perform on the main stage on Wednesday, September 4th.

Tickets for this year’s Soybean Festival concerts go on sale this Monday at noon at tnsoybeanfestival.org.

This year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival runs September 1st through September 7th.