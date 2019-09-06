The Oak Ridge Boys highlight the Friday events at the 26th annual Tennessee Soybean Festival.

The Oak Ridge Boys are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have more than a dozen Number One songs and 30 Top Ten hits.

The Oak’s Joe Bonsall tells Thunderbolt Radio News that for years he’s been putting together the group’s set list.

Doors open at 5:30 with the concert starting at 7:00. Tickets are available at tnsoybeanfestival.org or at Martin City Hall.

Other events tonight at the Soybean Festival include The WCMT/Star 95.1 Singing Bee at 7:00 at Virginia Weldon Park, the Incredible Chinese Acrobats at 5:00, 7:00, and 9:00, the Sea Lion Splash shows at 4;00, 6:00, and 8:00, and the Sammies Bacon Eating Contest at 6:30.

For a complete listing of all the events, visit tnsoybeanfestival.org.