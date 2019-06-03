The Oak Ridge Boys are set to play this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival in September.

The Oak Ridge Boys have sold more than 41 million records and have 30 Top-10 hits and dozens of Number One hit singles.

Bass singer Richard Sterban, who’s been with the group for over 50 years, tells Thunderbolt Radio News what fans can expect when the Oak Ridge Boys perform in Martin in a few months.

Sterban says the group will also perform a few songs from their latest project.

The Oak Ridge Boys perform at the Tennessee Soybean Festival on Friday night, September 6th.

Tickets for all the concerts at this year’s festival go on sale today at noon at tnsoybeanfestival.org.