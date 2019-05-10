Officials with the Tennessee Soybean Festival have announced that the Oak Ridge Boys will performing at the award-winning festival on Friday, September 6.

The four-part harmonies and upbeat songs of the Oak Ridge Boys have garnered a host of industry and fan accolades including Grammy, Dove, ACM, and CMA awards. In 2008 they were awarded the coveted Academy of Country Music Pioneer Award and in 2015, the Oak Ridge Boys were honored with induction into the esteemed and elite Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Oak Ridge Boys have scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album, plus one double platinum single, and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.

The full concert line-up for the 2019 Tennessee Soybean Festival will be announced on Friday, May 31.