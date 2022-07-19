Obion and Lake County Now Considered High Risk for Chronic Wasting Disease

Obion County and Lake County have now become “high risk” counties for Chronic Wasting Disease.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has reported the disease has been detected in a four-and-a-half year old white-tail deer in Dyer County.

Due to the ten-mile proximity, the status of Obion County and Lake County was changed.

Reports said the positive deer was harvested north of Dyersburg last November.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission automatically institutes deer carcass transportation and wildlife feeding restrictions in all positive and high-risk counties to best manage Chronic Wasting in the state.

There are no changes to hunting regulations at this time.