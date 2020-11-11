The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,632 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, with 89 deaths.

The report still indicated the death rate from all positive test results statewide at one-percent, with 88-percent of all cases now deemed as recovered.

Locally, Obion County has now recorded 2,126 positive cases since March 28th.

Wednesday’s report showed that 1,854 of those cases are now recovered, which equates to an 87-percent rate.

Obion County shows 238 active cases of coronavirus, with 34 deaths attributed to individuals who had tested positive with the virus.

In Weakley County, a total of 1,780 positive tests have been reported, with 90-percent, or 1,604 of those considered as recovered.

Weakley County showed 147 active cases of the virus, with 29 deaths over the last eight months.