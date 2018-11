An Obion County man is charged with driving a stolen vehicle after a traffic stop near Dresden.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randal McGowan says 30-year-old Joshua Mark Long of McAna Road in Troy was stopped Thursday after driving erratically on Davis Memorial Road.

A computer check revealed the vehicle to be stolen out of Madison County.

Long was placed under arrest for being in Possession of Stolen Property Valued at Over $1,000, Reckless Driving, and Evading Arrest.

