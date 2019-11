An Obion County man appears in court today on theft charges in Weakley County.

33-year-old Justin Derrick Easley, of Troy, is charged with felony Theft of Property over $1,000 Dollars after charging over $1,500 dollars at O’Reilly’s auto parts store in Martin on another man’s account.

The order included over $940 dollars in car parts, $530 dollars in tools, and over $50 in miscellaneous items.

Easley is set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.