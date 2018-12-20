An Obion County man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for soliciting a Weakley County minor for sexual activity.

Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe says 27-year-old Michael Beamish, of South Fulton, was sentenced last week after an eight month investigation between the Dresden Police Department, Martin Police Department, and the FBI.

According to information presented in court, from January 30, 2017 through February 6, 2017, Beamish used a cell phone and social media to coerce a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

On February 4, 2017, the girl’s mother discovered the text messages and contacted law enforcement, who then began an investigation with the help of the girl’s mother to communicate with Beamish.

Believing he was meeting the girl for sexual activity, Beamish arranged to meet at a park in Dresden, and was arrested by officers when he arrived.

Beamish pleaded guilty to charges in August and was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison and seven years of supervised release.

