An Obion County woman appears in Weakley County General Sessions Court this week after being arrested for shoplifting at the Martin Walmart.

33-year-old Samantha Medley, of Woodland Mills, was observed on store surveillance cameras picking up a pack of chewing gum for one dollar at the self-checkout and then scanning the gum repeatedly while she placed other items in bags.

Medley reportedly scanned the gum 51 times and paid using an EBT Snap Card while her juvenile son pushed the shopping cart out to her vehicle.

The total property loss was $258 dollars.

After further investigation, it was learned Medley had been banned from all Walmart stores since April 2015.

Medley is charged with Shoplifting and Criminal Trespass and appears Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.