An Obion County man has been indicted on charges of production, attempted production and possession of child pornography, according to U.S Attorney Micheal Dunavant.

According to the two county indictment, 40 year old Eric Jobe of Union City, knowingly used and attempted to use a child under 12 years of age to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing photos and video.

The activity occurred between December of 2018 and February of this year.

Jobe is also alleged to have possessed a cell phone containing child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI Memphis Child Exploitation Task Force, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Union City Police Department and the 27th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

If convicted on both counts, Jobe faces up to 50 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.