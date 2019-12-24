Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has named 70 individuals to serve on state boards and commissions, with three Obion Countians selected to serve.

From Obion County, Art Sparks was named to the Sports Hall of Fame Board; Paige Burcham Dennis was named to the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance Board of Directors; and Bill Sanderson was appointed to the Wine and Grape Board.

Also chosen to serve by Governor Lee was Hollie Butler, of Gibson County, to the Board of Occupational Therapy, and James Medling, of Dyer County, to the Governor’s Homeland Security Council.

When making the announcement for the boards, Governor Lee said he valued the experience each person brings to the state and their willingness to serve.