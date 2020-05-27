Obion Countians have taken advantage of the reopening of the courthouse to conduct needed business.

During the initial height of the coronavirus outbreak, the courthouse closed to in-person services on March 25th.

Following a reduction in business restrictions by Governor Bill Lee, the offices reopened on May 4th.

County Mayor Benny McGuire said he has been pleased with the response of those coming to the courthouse.

In-person court has also returned to the courthouse following a plan by the Tennessee Supreme Court.