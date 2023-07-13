Obion Country Central Rebels Looking for Football Playoff Run

The Obion County Central Rebels are hoping to reload for another playoff run this season.

Coach Justin Palmer’s football team is coming back from a (6-6) season, which included a second round playoff berth.

Following the end of the annual dead period, coach Palmer explained his philosophy on preparations for the regular season.(AUDIO)

Coach Palmer said he has about 55 players this season, but is missing some parts from last years team, including the Region 7A Most Valuable Player.(AUDIO)

Obion County Central will take part in the McCracken County 7-on-7 Tournament Thursday night, which coach Palmer likes for his players.(AUDIO)

The Rebels will open their season on August 18th, when they travel to face the Lake County Falcons.