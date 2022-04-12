Obion County 4-H Participation Now Over 1,300 Students

The 4-H program in Obion County is growing in numbers of participants.

Students in 4th grade and up make up the 4-H program, with programs also offered for kindergarten through third grade students at the local Boys and Girls Club.

Julie Harstin, the 4-H Youth Development Extension Agent for Obion County, told Thunderbolt News about the local program.(AUDIO)

Ms. Harstin said growth has come from programs that are now being offered in the Union City School System.(AUDIO)

Ms. Harstin said she was also in need of more volunteer leaders in the county, with approximately 1,300 students now participating.

Anyone interested in assisting with the program can contact the Obion County Extension Office in Union City.