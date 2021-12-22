Obion County Accessor of Property to Survey Tornado Damage

Property owners in Obion County, who received damage from the December 10th tornado, are being urged to report the location sites.

Judy Smith, the Accessor of Property, told Thunderbolt News that affected residents need to contact her office.(AUDIO)

Ms. Smith said before doing personal surveys, they are giving clean-up crews the opportunity to continue their work in the damaged areas.

But for those in rural parts of the county, who sustained property damage, a call to the Accessor’s office is very important for tax purposes.(AUDIO)

Ms. Smith also urged all displaced residents to forward their new mailing address to her office, so timely notices can be received.