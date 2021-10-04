Obion County Adds K-9 Unit to Sheriff’s Patrol

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new K-9 Unit for the department.

Deputy Stacey Bostwick will be handling “Rowdy”, who has joined the force as a bloodhound tracking canine.

“Rowdy” is an eight-year old, who has been used in law enforcement tracking since 2015, when he was rescued in Florida.

Deputy Bostwick is a 31 year law enforcement veteran, with 15 years of narcotic and tracking canine handling.

He has also worked for 22 years as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, while serving with the Drug Task Force, the DUI Task Force and as a criminal investigator.