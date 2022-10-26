Obion County Again Certified as ThreeStar Community

Obion County has again been certified as a ThreeStar Community.

ThreeStar serves to promote economic and community prosperity through collaboration to positively impact every Tennessean.

Representatives from Obion County recently attended the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Governor’s Conference in Nashville.

During the event, attendees heard from Governor Bill Lee and Economic Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, as well as CBS Sports Lead Play-by-Play Announcer Jim Nantz.

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr attended the conference, and said one of his top priorities is economic growth and development.

Mayor Carr said it was gratifying to see Obion County once again recognized as a ThreeStar community.

Also attending the conference from Obion County was Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling.

A photo of the presentation has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.