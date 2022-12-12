Obion County Agrees to Settlement in Sterling Higgins Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Obion County Commissioners have voted to settle a federal wrongful death civil rights lawsuit.

In a 16-0 vote Monday morning, with five Commissioners absent, board members agreed to a $1.5 million dollars settlement in the case involving the death of 37 year old Sterling Higgins.

During the early morning hours of March 25th of 2019, Higgins was pronounced deceased at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Union City, following his arrest by Union City police and altercation that occurred at the Obion County Jail.

An autopsy of Higgins ruled his death was caused by “excited delirium” due to large amounts of methamphetamine in his system.

A lawsuit was filed by the mother of his children in June of 2020, seeking damages from his death.

During Monday morning’s Commission meeting, County Attorney Steve Conley explained recent mediation that took place in Nashville, with attorney’s representing the Higgins case.(AUDIO)

Conley said the settlement was a good decision for the county.(AUDIO)

The County attorney then commented on the events surrounding the arrest of Higgins.(AUDIO)

Following the vote to pay the settlement, Conley explained the case going forward.(AUDIO)

Commissioners Jim Bondurant, Blake Cheatam, James Beasley, Kenneth Barnes and Larry Sherwood were absent from the meeting.