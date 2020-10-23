Farm land rent was extended during a brief meeting of the Obion County Agriculture Committee on Wednesday morning.

Committee Chairman Kenneth Barnes submitted the rent proposals to the board.

Approved was an 11-month extension for David and Jennifer Lusk Farms, for 514 acres at Everett Stewart Regional Airport at $236 dollars an acre.

Also at Everett Stewart Airport, Dowdy Farms were granted a 12-month extension for just over 16 acres at $188.80 an acre.

Ben Goodman’s “Gander Bottoms Farms” was extended 12 month extensions on two county owned properties.

The farm land rent at the Obion County Nursing Home was approved at $226 dollars an acre for 19.3 acres, and also at $226 dollars an acre for 37.6 acres located at the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, the Health Department and shooting range.

The total income from the rented farms was listed at $137,182.