The newly formed Obion County Airport Study Committee held their first meeting on Wednesday morning, which turned into an almost two-and-a half hour affair.

Committee members are comprised of County Commissioners James Gray, Terry Roberts and Donnie Braswell, with Braswell named the chairman.

The committee was named following the last county commission meeting, in which tensions erupted over issues surrounding the operations at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.

During Wednesday’s session, the committee heard comments and asked question to seven people, which included airport board members Dr. Chris Gooch, Stoney Orton, Jim Bondurant and Mike Hollman, along with interim director Tim Smith, airport budget chair Kaye Stegall and pilot Sammy McCollum.

Following the lengthy meeting, Braswell talked about the focus of the committee.

After hearing from those involved at the airport, Braswell said he was pleased at the meeting.

Braswell said plans are for the committee to meet again to discuss their thoughts for improvements at the airport.

