Obion County Ambulance Board Holds Meeting

The first meeting of the Obion County Ambulance Board was held Friday morning.

Nine members were appointed to the oversight board by county Mayor Benny McGuire, following a meeting with Baptist ambulance officials and the full county commission.

The board is made up of individuals from the County Commission, 911-Dispatch, the Union City and Hornbeak Fire Department, Obion County Nursing Home, and the Mayor of Obion.

Commissioner James Gray, who was appointed as the board chairman, told Thunderbolt News about the first meeting.(AUDIO)

Gray was asked about the most pressing issue facing ambulance service in the county.(AUDIO)

The board agreed to meet once a month to begin, with future meetings to possibly move to a quarterly basis.