A one-time funding has been announced for every county and city government in Tennessee for the upcoming fiscal year.

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee announced $200 million dollars in grants to ease the burden on local governments for projects such as capital maintenance, public safety and road projects.

Funding is based on population, as published by the US Census Bureau, with each county to receive at least $500,000, while each city or municipality will receive at least $30,000.

The application will be made available by April 30th and the funds will be made available after July 1st.

Reports showed the Obion County government was eligible for $734,714 from the grant.

Local municipality amounts were listed as Union City $259,534; South Fulton $79,279; Troy $59,263; Kenton $56,592; Obion $53,194; Hornbeak $38,739; Woodland Mills $37,878; Rives $36,885 and Samburg $34,458.